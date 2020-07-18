I’d like to offer an analogy to the current defund-the-police movement.
The world is like a vast machine with innumerable parts that has evolved to function as efficiently as possible.
Yet, parts malfunction from time to time without the need to replace the entire machine.
Consider an automobile. If you have a flat tire a week after buying it, do you abandon the car or buy another? Or, do you simply patch or replace the tire?
The same goes if a battery gives our or a dent is made in the fender.
Logic would say you fix the problems rather than abandon the car.
The same goes for law enforcement.
Police departments serve specific communities, and each community has different needs.
Trying to reform metropolitan police departments from the federal level makes no sense. Reform needs to occur at the community level.
More funding is required to accomplish what activists say they want, not less funding.
If you think the 19th century and the Wild West were dangerous times, just imagine what tomorrow will look like without any police and everyone taking the law into their own hands.
All you need for an example is to look to New York City, Chicago and other large cities.
