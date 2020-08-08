Behold the sunny silver linings surrounding the dark storm clouds of the government’s shutdowns and lockdowns.
Parents of public school children happily reclaim their rights and duties to raise, educate and bond with their own children.
Newlyweds are pleasantly surprised that small, simple, intimate weddings are as charming, beautiful and meaningful as expensive, extravagant, elaborate affairs.
People who relied exclusively on grocery store produce now enjoy self-sufficient gardening.
Citizens previously uninformed of their God-given liberties and freedoms passionately learn, exercise and demand their U.S. Constitutional rights.
There’s a bright aureole (corona) to every situation.
