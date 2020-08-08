No masks, no distance: Pandemic wedding horrors for vendors

Groom Raul Benitez and bride Jenny Bonet wear protective face masks as they kiss during their wedding ceremony at the Civil Registry office, in Asuncion, Paraguay, on June 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, File)

 Jorge Saenz

Behold the sunny silver linings surrounding the dark storm clouds of the government’s shutdowns and lockdowns.

Parents of public school children happily reclaim their rights and duties to raise, educate and bond with their own children.

Newlyweds are pleasantly surprised that small, simple, intimate weddings are as charming, beautiful and meaningful as expensive, extravagant, elaborate affairs.

People who relied exclusively on grocery store produce now enjoy self-sufficient gardening.

Citizens previously uninformed of their God-given liberties and freedoms passionately learn, exercise and demand their U.S. Constitutional rights.

There’s a bright aureole (corona) to every situation.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags