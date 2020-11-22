Letter to the Editor: Finding the bright side in a difficult time

What I am thankful for this year is the food, water, houses and supplies to survive this terrible pandemic.
Also, I am thankful for all of the teachers, staff and people who work so hard during this scary time.
I am also thankful that I am still alive.
There are some things that are really difficult, and here are some examples from my life.
My great-grandmother has passed away, and my life got very hard. I was bullied in fourth grade. But I have better and nicer friends.
This pandemic was very boring, but my family made it fun. We went hiking, rode bikes and went camping a lot.
I did not get to go to the mall or stores as much as I used to. The internet is a big thing during this time. There are a lot of crafts and food ideas. It helps keep people entertained.
There is an app, TikTok, where it shows a lot of that stuff, and it also has comedy and dances.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!