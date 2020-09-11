Letter to the Editor: Finding peace in our common bonds

There is a moment in time when we are all alike.
When our common bond finds a kindred spirit and is untouched by a world determined to destroy itself.
In this small and quiet space is the most private of moments where we are not allowed to speak but only to experience.
It is here that the greatest love, joy, peace and unity are enjoyed.
If only we could recognize it. If only we could bring it with us.
We are all the same but cannot perceive it. In the earliest moments of life and in the last moments of death, we are all the same.
Why not the life we live in between?
Gary Jones, Broken Arrow
