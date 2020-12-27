Letter to the Editor: Finding irony in area schools closing for snow, but not a deadly virus

Area schools were closed Dec. 14 for accumulations of snow and ice.

After all, sending teenagers, parents, bus drivers and the like out in hazardous road conditions would have certainly put everyone involved in danger, including those who had no choice but to be on the roads like first responders.

Holding in-person classes would have been foolish.

However, I can't help but find irony in the snow day.

For months, some school districts in the Tulsa area have ignored reasoned guidance and "plowed ahead" with in-person learning as thousands around the country die each day of a quieter, but much deadlier foe: COVID-19.

Just like the snow, in-person learning amid this challenge puts our kids, parents, families and essential workers in grave and avoidable risk. And yet, in this instance, we've deemed it too difficult to make the right — albeit hard — choice.

After all, Gov. Kevin Stitt's logic would tell us to hold school, leave the decision up to the parents and see what happens. Who are we to judge?

The snow day was certainly a correct and courageous decision from local educators and policymakers.