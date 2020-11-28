Letter to the Editor: Finding hope in the struggle

I am thankful for the essentials I have. As I have gotten older, I realize many people do not have and cannot get those due to their circumstances.

I am thankful for my parents even though we don't always get along or really see eye-to-eye on things. I love them; they have shown me how to be strong and to see good in everything.

I am thankful for my life, though at times it was a struggle for me and hard to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

I am thankful for trying to work on myself to get better, and I am already starting to get better.

