Letter to the Editor: Finding good in the year

I am thankful for my family, good health, a good sport season and my friends.
In my school, there have been only five COVID-19 cases, so I'm thankful it has not affected my school that much.
I play volleyball, and we had a good season. No one got COVID-19 or sick.
I am also thankful that everyone in my family stayed healthy.
