Letter to the Editor: Finding creative things for students during distance learning

TPS FIRST DAY

Michael Hendricks teaches his fifth-grade English Language Arts class virtually from his classroom at Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy on Aug. 31.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World

The letters from students about distance learning make my heart heavy.

As a retired teacher, I know students love being in school.

I am grateful that young people are not as likely to become as ill with COVID-19 as older people, but young people can be virus spreaders.

Some students live with just their grandmothers. So what if a student gave her grandmother the virus, and the grandmother had to go to the hospital?

Students are staying home because we take care of the people who take care of us.

If school work is not challenging, challenge yourselves! Research!

Find states that have low COVID-19 cases and uncover what people in those states do. Compare the information you find with states with high numbers.

Use mathematics to draw conclusions and make predictions. Compare information from reliable sources with information from unreliable sources.

Create COVID-19 information posters, and record public service announcements.

I bet students can think of other fun challenging, and useful projects.

Research to uncover answers and use those talents to inform us.

No one loves Zoom, and no one loves teaching or learning remotely, but we all love being healthy.

Thanks to the students for doing their part to keep the rest of us healthy.

I do my part by wearing my mask when I leave home, washing my hands and avoiding crowds so you can get back to school.

 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

