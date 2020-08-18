AP sources: Man shot near White House had shouted threats

A member of the Secret Service stands guard as President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Washington. Trump briefly left because of a security incident outside the fence of the White House. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

When you are sick, who do you go to for help? A physician or President Donald Trump?

Darrell Winkle, Coweta

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ginnie Graham 918-581-8376

ginnie.graham@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @GinnieGraham

Tags