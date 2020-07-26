I am a registered nurse employed at one of the local hospitals in Tulsa.
Recently I was ill and tested for COVID-19 as an outpatient, in which the average turnaround time has been five days or more. The turnaround time for my results was five days and, luckily, I was negative.
My issue with the delayed time was being at home waiting for results when I could have been at work, especially when staffing is short due to staff being out for illness due to COVID-19, or, like me, waiting for results as an outpatient.
If this were an occupational exposure, I would have had results within minutes or even hours.
Could lab testing be somehow streamlined in the outpatient testing of health care workers?
One way of fast tracking the testing process would be flagging COVID-19 specimens as a priority if obtained from an identified healthcare worker, with permission of course.
The second thought was to provide the health care worker with rapid COVID-19 testing as performed in the hospital setting.
I don’t have to remind everyone that we are in the midst of a pandemic, one of epic proportions that has affected everyone in some way.
The health care system is bogged down with the additional COVID-19 patients, and this has created staffing issues.
