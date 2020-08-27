We see the truth transpiring before our eyes. Mail drop boxes are suddenly removed from where they have stood for years — in targeted areas where minorities or disadvantaged people might live.
It's happening in towns where progressive people might cluster because they are highly educated or environmentally aware.
Also in places where people with opinions differing from the president might cast their ballot.
Nothing about this is subtle.
It's suddenly happening before a decisive election involving a sitting president with absolute authority over the U.S. Postal Service— a service that has never before been used or abused in such a scandalous manner.
The Postal Service has served you in the dark of night.
Imagine how Donald Trump served you in the dark of night. Has he cut his taxes while you suffer on? Has he scoffed at practical measures against a pandemic?
Have 160,000 Americans died because he just couldn't be bothered because he had golf games to play?
I have unkind opinions of some people, the mostly regurgitating echo chamber rats who watch too much and too less TV at the same time.
The difference is that I would fight for their mailboxes to remain. I would demand they be included.
There will always be a great movement toward exclusion.
We must always resist that, as well as the ones trying to muzzle that, because we matter.
Brian Hunt, Tulsa
