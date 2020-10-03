Letter to the Editor: Fighting mask mandates uncovers un-American slackers

The Constitutional amendments cited in a recent letter were obviously picked at random since none are even remotely relevant to the subject at hand ("Tulsa mask mandate a draconian requirement violating God-given rights," Sept. 29).

The writer claims that “Never in history has the government required citizens to wear masks.”

This is blatantly untrue. By the fall of 1918, during the pandemic that killed about 675,000 Americans, many U.S. cities had passed mask ordinances.

For the small portion of people who refused, there were fines ranging from $5 to $100, prison sentences of up to 10 days and having your name printed in the paper as an "un-American slacker."

Wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding crowds are effective tools in slowing the spread until we have a vaccine.

Failure to follow health guidelines is a selfish, indulgent, entitled act with heedless disregard for the life, health and safety of others and the economic future of our country.