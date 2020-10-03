 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Fighting mask mandates uncovers un-American slackers

Letter to the Editor: Fighting mask mandates uncovers un-American slackers

{{featured_button_text}}
Owasso City Council

Owasso resident Ciara Locker speaks to officials during the Owasso City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Locker urged councilmembers to vote for a city-wide mask mandate amid the pandemic. 

 ART HADDAWAY, Owasso Reporter

The Constitutional amendments cited in a recent letter were obviously picked at random since none are even remotely relevant to the subject at hand ("Tulsa mask mandate a draconian requirement violating God-given rights," Sept. 29).

The writer claims that “Never in history has the government required citizens to wear masks.”

This is blatantly untrue. By the fall of 1918, during the pandemic that killed about 675,000 Americans, many U.S. cities had passed mask ordinances.

For the small portion of people who refused, there were fines ranging from $5 to $100, prison sentences of up to 10 days and having your name printed in the paper as an "un-American slacker."

Wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding crowds are effective tools in slowing the spread until we have a vaccine.

Failure to follow health guidelines is a selfish, indulgent, entitled act with heedless disregard for the life, health and safety of others and the economic future of our country.

Before businesses can reopen, employees can go back to work and the economy can recover, we need to get the spread under control.

That can’t happen when a portion of the “un-American, slacker” population has such a wanton disregard for the health and safety of others and refuses to act responsibly.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News