A letter equates women having to pay for birth control as a return of the Dark Ages ("Back to the Dark Ages with women's health and contraception," July 29).
I see it as an opportunity for more women to use women-empowering fertility awareness-based methods that are less expensive and just as effective.
Teaching women to observe and understand their cycles empowers them when they know to anticipate hormonal changes.
The women can also detect hormonal problems and get help to fix those problems, instead of hiding them or even making them worse with hormonal contraceptives.
Many fertility awareness-based methods have no consumable materials, making them cheaper than prescriptions. The sympto-thermal methods have a 99% method effectiveness at avoiding pregnancy, just like the pill has.
In addition, the pill and IUD prevent the implantation of new human beings 7-10 days after conception, which is science that editorial writer Ginnie Graham left out of her column ("Supreme Court ruling will hurt women's health care," July 19).
Preventing implantation ends those new lives.
Fertility awareness-based methods are more pro-woman and cheaper than hormonal birth control and IUDs and just as effective.
Women switching to fertility awareness-based methods could see the light of dawn instead of the Dark Ages.
Editor's Note: According the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, fertility awareness methods are the least effective at pregnancy prevention with about 24% of users becoming pregnant. An implant and IUD are most effective at less than 1%.
