Letter to the Editor: Feline friend helps in rough times

I would like to say a really big thank you to my family and friends for always being there for me, especially in these rough times.

I am thankful for a roof over my head protecting me. I’m thankful for food to fill my stomach.

I am especially grateful for teachers helping me with my education, even if it is frustrating at times. I am thankful for a bed and room to call my own.

I even have a small furry companion around the house. His name is Mick.

He is 20-years-old, still acts like a kitten, is a a Maine coon cat and is the cutest baby you will ever see.

I hope you have a blessed day.

Lillian Evans, 10, Lanier Elementary

