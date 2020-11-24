Letter to the Editor: Feeling safe in school

I am thankful for family and spending more time with family. Getting to see my friends on a screen is better than not seeing them at all.

I am glad I can still do school. I am thankful I am going to school in real life (in person) so it can be easier to communicate, see friends and do work because online school is hard.

I am happy we are still wearing a mask to school so we can all be safe.

I also get to see another one of my friends every Monday. That's something I'm thankful for.

Olatunde Daniel Olubi, 10, Lanier Elementary

