Letter to the Editor: Feeling safe in school

I am thankful for family and spending more time with family. Getting to see my friends on a screen is better than not seeing them at all.
I am glad I can still do school. I am thankful I am going to school in real life (in person) so it can be easier to communicate, see friends and do work because online school is hard.
I am happy we are still wearing a mask to school so we can all be safe.
I also get to see another one of my friends every Monday. That's something I'm thankful for.
Olatunde Daniel Olubi, 10, Lanier Elementary
