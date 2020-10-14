Letter to the Editor: Feeling anxious about not having a peaceful transfer of power

Recently on National Public Radio, one of the people being interviewed encouraged people to vote in person if possible.
His reasoning: If the number of people who vote for the incumbent is strong at the end of Election Day, the incumbent might declare victory and say that all the mail-in ballots don’t count.
I have voted by mail for years and planned to do the same. But I started wondering if I should change my plans in the face of this warning.
I have scarcely left the house since February because of pre-existing health conditions. Should I change my plans?
I decided that I wasn’t going to let the seriously unstable individual who is the current occupant of the White House dictate my actions.
I’ve seen pictures of voters being harassed by President Donald Trump supporters at their polling places. I’ve heard of Trump supporters being allowed to challenge mail-in ballots.
I’ve also heard that this president, who lost the popular vote in 2016, will call in the military to make sure he serves a second term.
Trump is a liar, but he’s also a manipulator, and I’m tired of being manipulated.
I have no doubt that I’ll hear even more scary stories before Nov. 3, but I’ve decided that I’m going to trust our election system and our military.
Mail-in ballots are legitimate. The military serves the country and not the president.
Hold fast and remain positive.
Editor's Note: In August, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley responded to questions from members of the House Armed Services Committee in a letter, stating the military will not play a role in November's election: "The Constitution and laws of the U.S. and the states establish procedures for carrying out elections and for resolving disputes over the outcome of elections … I do not see the U.S. military as part of this process. In the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections, by law U.S. courts and the U.S. Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the U.S. military."
