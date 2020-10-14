Letter to the Editor: Feeling anxious about not having a peaceful transfer of power

Editor's Note: In August, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley responded to questions from members of the House Armed Services Committee in a letter, stating the military will not play a role in November's election: "The Constitution and laws of the U.S. and the states establish procedures for carrying out elections and for resolving disputes over the outcome of elections … I do not see the U.S. military as part of this process. In the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections, by law U.S. courts and the U.S. Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the U.S. military."