Mayor of Portland to Trump: Get your troops out of the city

Protesters gather during a demonstration in Portland, Ore., Thursday, July 16, 2020. Federal officers deployed tear gas and fired less-lethal rounds into a crowd of protesters late Thursday. The actions came just hours after the head of the Department of Homeland Security called the protesters “violent anarchists.” (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)

 Beth Nakamura

President Donald Trump is showing his authoritarian nature with the deployment of federal troops in Portland, Oregon.

He is threatening to do it in other states and cities, but only ones run by Democrat officials.

How would any of you feel if an armed person dressed in camouflage with no badge or other identification grabbed you off the street, not tell you why, throw you in a van and drove you away to God knows where?

Wake up to who this president is!

