Letter to the Editor: Federal officers cannot take and detail people off the streets for no reason

A letter writer stated President Donald Trump was charged to protect federal property, under “code S – 1315,” justifying using riot squads to essentially kidnap citizens off the streets.
Factually, Customs and Border Patrol and Bureau of Prisons riot squads were unidentified as police, dressed in camouflage and black, masked, armed and in unmarked vans.
They were indiscriminately grabbing people in locations no where near the federal property. Citizens were taken never having been seen breaking the law and held on the whim of federal officers who refused to identify themselves.
These people were held and questioned for hours without allowing them even a call.
The correct statute is 40 USC Section 1315, giving the Department of Homeland Security authority to protect “Federal property and persons on Federal property,” and important here, only “…in areas outside the property to the extent necessary to protect the property ….” and can seize people only when they have actually seen the person damage federal property or have probable cause to believe that they have committed a felony.
As reported by the people taken, each was no where near any government property, were walking away from any protest area and didn't meet any of these conditions..
But the writer clearly believes that this was the right thing to do.
