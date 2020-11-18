Letter to the Editor: Federal legislation would help impoverished children around the world

Around the world today about 250 million children are at risk of not reaching full development due to poverty and stunting, leading to delayed mental and physical health, a lower education level and less economic opportunities for them when they reach adulthood.

The Global Child Thrive Act was proposed to fight back against the damages caused by poverty and intervene and help with childhood development in foreign countries where this is still an issue.

Every child deserves to have all the tools to help them reach their fullest potential and reach adulthood.

One senator who knows this firsthand is Sen. Jim Inhofe. His own granddaughter was living in an impoverished African orphanage where children were sleeping in buckets before she was adopted by Inhofe's daughter and her family.

While I commend the Inhofe’s family for opening up their loving home and giving her a much better life, I am now asking him to help the children who were not so lucky to be adopted.

I'm asking Inhofe to please support the Global Child Thrive Act on the Senate floor and help those who need our help the most.