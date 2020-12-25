Letter to the Editor: Family most important influences in life

I am thankful for many things, but I am most thankful for the people who made me who I am today.

Those people are my family.

My family is the reason that I wake up in the morning with a smile on my face. Without them, I wouldn’t be me.

My parents have been there for me for all my life, helping me when I’m hurt or sad, making me feel loved and much, much more.

And then, of course, there are my siblings. A lot of people know how much siblings help you with anything.

No matter how annoying they are or how mad they make me, I still couldn’t live without them. Each one of my siblings have had an effect on me.

They are the reason I am who I am.

Even though this year has been rough and different for all of us, my family has stayed together and stayed strong.

And I couldn’t be more thankful.

