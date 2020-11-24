Letter to the Editor: Family, books and friends make year better

What I am thankful for in 2020 is my whole family, especially my Mom and Dad because they raised me.
I am also thankful for all my teachers and friends and also my favorite books series: Harry Potter and Percy Jackson.
I am thankful that I have enough food and water to live and that I have a home and my pets. Also that I got to go to school in person even though we all have to wear masks and stay six feet apart.
I am grateful for technology so that I can Zoom with some of my family who live far away and talk to my friends.
I am glad we can still have Girl Scouts even though it is on the computer.
Umbria Brimenzi, 9, University School
