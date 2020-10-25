Letter to the Editor: Faith in younger generation renewed by returned wallet

On Oct. 10 my wife and I visited the Bass Pro Shop in Broken Arrow. When I went to pay, I discovered I had lost my wallet.

My first thought was that I had left it in the car, so I rushed out to the car while my wife finished checking out. We also went back to the Steak and Shake in that area, where we had eaten earlier, but it was not there.

So, I returned to the Bass Pro Shop and went to the service desk just to check. I said a prayer while they searched.

Lo and behold, someone had turned in my wallet and all the cards and cash were still there! I asked the man at the desk if the person had left a name. He said no, it was a bunch of young kids 10-12 years old.

This act of honesty renewed my faith in the youth of today and their parents for raising them to do the right thing. There are good kids in this world, and I hope the ones who returned my wallet know how much I appreciate their act of honesty.

Mark Morgan, Tulsa

