Letter to the Editor: Faith and politics are making bad bedfellows

In 2016, I left the American Evangelical Christian Church. I do not regret my decision.

I am still a Christ-follower, but associating with my former church members is something I simply cannot stomach.

I believe what happens in the privacy of the voting booth reflects a person’s true nature.

Many evangelicals still enthusiastically support Donald Trump.

This is despite his overt racism, dishonesty, bullying, mean spiritedness, greed, selfishness and disrespect for the basic principles of democracy and the rule of law.

His presidency has offended even the moral sensibilities of a secular world, yet my former church remains staunchly loyal. Why?

America is changing. We are more diverse.

Instead of embracing diversity and offering Christ’s love to all, evangelicals cannot bear to lose their racial and cultural dominance.

Winning the culture war at all cost is now the goal. Forcing their beliefs on everyone is seen as fulfilling God’s will, despite the backlash.