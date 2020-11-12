Letter to the Editor: Faith and politics are making bad bedfellows

In 2016, I left the American Evangelical Christian Church. I do not regret my decision.
I am still a Christ-follower, but associating with my former church members is something I simply cannot stomach.
I believe what happens in the privacy of the voting booth reflects a person’s true nature.
Many evangelicals still enthusiastically support Donald Trump.
This is despite his overt racism, dishonesty, bullying, mean spiritedness, greed, selfishness and disrespect for the basic principles of democracy and the rule of law.
His presidency has offended even the moral sensibilities of a secular world, yet my former church remains staunchly loyal. Why?
America is changing. We are more diverse.
Instead of embracing diversity and offering Christ’s love to all, evangelicals cannot bear to lose their racial and cultural dominance.
Winning the culture war at all cost is now the goal. Forcing their beliefs on everyone is seen as fulfilling God’s will, despite the backlash.
Generating the scorn and hatred of unbelievers is now a badge of honor. But reflecting Christ’s character and example was just not going to win the war.
They needed a warrior who was not bound by Christian morals to fight for them, and they found Trump.
White supremacy has deep roots in the evangelical world, and Trump has brought it to the surface again.
The refusal of evangelical leaders to denounce Trump has done incalculable damage to the cause of Christianity. But they simply don't care.
