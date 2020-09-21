Letter to the Editor: Facism could happen in the U.S.

A couple weeks ago, travel guru Rick Steves hosted an enlightening and very scary show on PBS about facism in Europe.
The very scary part was President Donald Trump using the same tactics as those dictators.
He sows division by blaming "the others" for all problems, uses propaganda and attacks the truth.
I am literally frightened of our future if this guy gets re-elected.
Pam Inkster, Tulsa
