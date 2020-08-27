I want the anti-mask group suing Tulsa to know that I am a 72- year-old woman with COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ("Anti-mask group sues city of Tulsa, alleges masks cause oxygen deprivation," Aug.19).
Regarding their claim that wearing a mask causes "oxygen deficient atmosphere," I did a little experiment.
Without a mask, I put an oximeter on my finger that measures oxygen and heart rate. I walked up and down our stairs four times.
My oxygen went from 97 to 93 with a heart rate of 92. My best normal is 98 oxygen.
After a brief rest, I repeated this four more times with my mask on that was fitted with a PM2.5 filter.
My oxygen started at 98 and ended at 91 with a heart rate of 101. I don’t have supplemental oxygen at home.
After resting a few minutes my oxygen returned to 98.
Then I wore my mask for 40 minutes resting and walking. My oxygen fluctuated from 98 to 95.
I have an appreciation for our medical professionals and others who wear a mask all day.
What I don’t understand is why this group is suing our beautiful Tulsa, claiming that a mask mandate is unconstitutional, at a time we’re trying to recover our economy from forced business shutdowns.
Statistics show that the mask mandate has resulted in slowing COVID-19 in Tulsa.
So, if I can wear a mask with my COPD, the anti-maskers can too.
Debbie Council, Jenks
