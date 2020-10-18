 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Expanding on the BLM mural idea

Letter to the Editor: Expanding on the BLM mural idea

{{featured_button_text}}
BLM MURAL

The Rev. Robert Turner, pastor of Vernon AME Church, kneels to pray on the Black Lives Matter mural on the surface of Greenwood Avenue on Tuesday. 

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World

The city of Tulsa has a wonderful attraction right under its nose, and it doesn't even see it.

Leave Black Lives Matter, the painted mural, on Greenwood Avenue.

On 11th Street near the Meadowgold sign, write "Route 66."

On Fourth Street between Main Street and Boston Avenue, write "Deco."

Near the foundation at Cathedral Square, write "Cathedral Square." In the Pearl District, write "Pearl District."

No need to expand out of downtown, but it would be original and interesting. The phrases could be in different colors. 

I would bet that no other city would have anything like it. 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News