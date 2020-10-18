Letter to the Editor: Expanding on the BLM mural idea

The city of Tulsa has a wonderful attraction right under its nose, and it doesn't even see it.

Leave Black Lives Matter, the painted mural, on Greenwood Avenue.

On 11th Street near the Meadowgold sign, write "Route 66."

On Fourth Street between Main Street and Boston Avenue, write "Deco."

Near the foundation at Cathedral Square, write "Cathedral Square." In the Pearl District, write "Pearl District."

No need to expand out of downtown, but it would be original and interesting. The phrases could be in different colors.

I would bet that no other city would have anything like it.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.