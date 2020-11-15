Letter to the Editor: Exhaustion showing in hospital staff due to pandemic demands

Tired, I read the letter to the editor from the ER doctor, and it certainly hit home ("The moment that broke a Tulsa ER physician," Nov. 8).

I am a 30-year veteran nurse at one of the hospitals. Nurses and staff are getting sick from COVID-19.

In turn, this can leave us understaffed, tired and exhausted. Hospitals are offering incentives to come in on our off days and work.

At another time, many of us would gladly take the incentive and work overtime. However, we are tired: mentally, physically and emotionally.

To show the desperation of the shortage of nurses, a hospital in Oklahoma City is offering $118 an hour for nurses to work. Another hospital in Texas is offering $150 an hour.

That is the desperation of the COVID-19 situation and lack of nurses.

Someone suggested to Mayor G.T. Bynum to set up field hospitals to help the overflow of COVID-19 patients.

Great idea, but who will take care of those patients when we are struggling to maintain safe staff ratios in the hospitals?