Letter to the Editor: Exercising constitutional rights

Progressives and the media should have simply ignored the bombast of the President Donald Trump cult’s efforts to have congressional members object to the elector count.

This procedure is a constitutional right, just as is the right to impeach a sitting president. We didn’t get this kind of outcry when Trump was impeached.

Why now, when both impeachment and objection to elector counts are constitutional rights?

One was exercised to get him out, the other to keep him in. Neither will work.

Citizens got Trump out by exercising the most important constitutional right: the right to vote.

But maybe we need the drama, if for no other reason than to distract us from the horrible rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Bob Pezold, Tulsa

