Letter to the Editor: Excellent puzzle section

Even though, like the writer of the Sept. 7 letter, I too have been thrown off by the proofing errors in recent cryptoquotes, I want to praise the Tulsa World for what I think is an excellent puzzle selection ("Tulsa World redesign messes up cryptoquote").
We have traveled many places, and I have never found a better selection of puzzles than here.
Thanks, Tulsa World!
Monte Prater, Tulsa
