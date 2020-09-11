 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Excellent puzzle section

Even though, like the writer of the Sept. 7 letter, I too have been thrown off by the proofing errors in recent cryptoquotes, I want to praise the Tulsa World for what I think is an excellent puzzle selection ("Tulsa World redesign messes up cryptoquote").

We have traveled many places, and I have never found a better selection of puzzles than here.

Thanks, Tulsa World!

Monte Prater, Tulsa

