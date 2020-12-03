Letter to the Editor: Everyone deserves better leadership on COVID-19

Every day there are increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the U.S.

With no advice from the president, only basic recommendations from White House Coronavirus Task Force and virtually nothing from governor's attempts to control the pandemic have left mayors and city councils to do something.

Generally most Americans believe that nothing else can be done.

However, countries such as South Korea, New Zealand and Australia have introduced effective measures.

Australia had only seven cases on a recent day, along with no deaths and 86 active cases in the country.

The state of Victoria has had no cases in at least 27 recent consecutive days. It's of note that wastewater is also tested for viral particles. Is that being followed anywhere in the U.S.?

We need better leadership.

