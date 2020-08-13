New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York are calling for schools to reopen in their state.
The political pressures from parents to get kids back in school is wrecking havoc with the Democrat’s internal polling of likely voters.
So much so they are bucking the advice of one of the party’s most ardent supporters — the teachers' unions.
If schools are safe in New York, where 20% of the deaths in the country occurred, then it is safe almost anywhere.
This should give us all confidence opening schools in Tulsa, Union, Jenks, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Owasso, etc.
Mickey Megeath, Tulsa
