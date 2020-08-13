Union School Board

Recent Union graduate Corinne Bell holds up a protest sign during a Union School Board meeting at Union High School in Tulsa, Okla. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York are calling for schools to reopen in their state.

The political pressures from parents to get kids back in school is wrecking havoc with the Democrat’s internal polling of likely voters.

So much so they are bucking the advice of one of the party’s most ardent supporters — the teachers' unions.

If schools are safe in New York, where 20% of the deaths in the country occurred, then it is safe almost anywhere.

This should give us all confidence opening schools in Tulsa, Union, Jenks, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Owasso, etc.

Mickey Megeath, Tulsa

