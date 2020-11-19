Letter to the Editor: Evangelical Christians choose policy over other candidate attributes

The letter "Faith and Politics" (Nov. 12) stated very strong negative feelings toward anyone with a difference of opinion with those of President Donald Trump supporters.

Evangelical Christians choose policy over all other attributes of either candidate in 2016, and Trump did not disappoint. He kept his promises, something very rare in politics.

The letter used the description "dishonest, bullying, racist, greedy," which describes the left wing perfectly.

The left was dishonest with the president by trying to impeach him from Day One using a false narrative about Russian collusion.

The left bullied the president daily along with the mainstream media, calling him names, misquoting him, making up stories about him and impeding his presidency in every way.

The president accomplished more for minorities than Joe Biden did in 47 years. The left called the president greedy while he worked tirelessly for the American people for nothing.

The left has a complete lack of Christian character by voting out God in its platform and supporting abortion.