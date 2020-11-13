Letter to the Editor: Equating COVID-19 precautions with STD protections

To those who refuse to wear masks, I guess they don't wear condoms when a partner has a sexually transmitted disease, either.

Freedom! Yay!

What if STDs were airborne? By definition, they're not, but what if the bacteria that causes them were?

Would people wear masks then?

And if, unlike bacterial STDs that can be cured with antibiotics, they were viral and had no cure? Would they wear masks?

What if it infected your lungs? Blood vessels? Heart? Killed a partner? Could kill you?

Would they wear protection? Would they protect others?

It's not an STD, it's COVID-19. It's airborne, and it's viral, which makes it more deadly than a bacterium because there is nothing that kills it.

It can infect your lungs, blood vessels, heart, and if not kill you, leave lasting negative effects including cognitive impairment.

That sounds like syphilis. Would anyone want to take chances with syphilis? Airborne syphilis?

Please don't equate survival chances with the president's recovery because people aren't likely to get the same treatments.