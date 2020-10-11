Letter to the Editor: Epic using character assassination as a defense

Regarding the Epic Charter Schools audit and response, if the facts are against you, argue the law.

If the law is against you, argue the facts.

If both the facts and the law are against you, use character assassination against the witnesses.

It appears to me that Epic officials have gone directly to character assassination, which means that both the facts and the law are against them.

