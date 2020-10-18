Letter to the Editor: Epic failure of school policy, laws and oversight

Would any business replacing in-person and on-site training for its employees switch to online training without negotiating a new price based on the radically different service?

Of course not.

Why then did legislators like term-limited Sen. Gary Stanislawski, who authored the enabling legislation, think that virtual charter schools — which have no responsibility for their students’ safety, transportation and shelter during the school day — should be paid the same amount for their limited services as brick-and-mortar public traditional and charter schools?

Oklahomans have an obligation to provide an education for all its children, not to pay the same amount for each regardless of the services being provided.

It comes as no surprise that the deal provided Epic and other virtual charter schools may have resulted in waste and fraud.

As this sordid story about Epic unfolds, remember the legislators like Stanislawski whose poor judgment made it possible.

