Letter to the Editor: Enhanced sentences separates families longer

When we think about incarceration, we often think about the individuals behind bars, rarely do we think about the families they leave behind.

Oklahoma is the No. 1 incarcerator of women per capita in the nation.

Our current practice of extreme sentencing deepens the problem by adding additional years beyond the maximum sentence when an individual has a previous nonviolent conviction.

This can keep women away from their children for additional decades, even a lifetime.

State Question 805 will do away with this antiquated, ineffective practice.

Passing SQ 805 will save the state nearly $200 million, which in turn will allow the state to reinvest in services and programs like Women in Recovery.

I’ve been involved firsthand with this program and several others that successfully provide access to employment opportunities, mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment and so much more.

I have seen lives transformed, families reunited and hope restored.

Expanding access to these opportunities, not excessive prison sentences, improves public safety, helps our economy and allows our state to address finally its longstanding incarceration crisis.