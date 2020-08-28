 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Endorsing BLM mural

Aerial of Black Lives Matter mural on Greenwood on Aug. 11,2020 TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

I endorse the proposed continuation of the Black Lives Matter mural in the Greenwood District.

I suggest that the artwork goes vertical instead of horizontal. I also suggest adding a precursor to BLM, perhaps fruitful or prayerful.

I have slight license for my retired occupation of solving world problems since I was named after Will Rogers co-author, Robert Sherwood.

As they stated, the great army of the unearned, our charming national politicians, need some grey-headed guidance.

R.S. Smith,Tulsa

