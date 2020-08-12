Our president is wanting to do away with payroll taxes.
Let's think about the fallout this may cause. You will get more in your paycheck, but there will be nothing withheld to fund Social Security and Medicare.
It is a given the president has wanted to do away with both, and guess what? It will happen before your very eyes, and a good majority of the people won't even realize it happened before it's too late!
The wealthy will survive. It's a given that the rich get richer, and the poor get poorer.
Open your eyes, take a stand and do not let this happen. Most Americans depend on both of these earned benefits.
I bet the government will want us to fund our own Social Security and Medicare out of our own pocket after we receive our paycheck.
Do you think most will do so? I bet you they won't or can't.
We need to let it be known that this isn't right.
Will our elected officials take a stand? I bet not; they want to line their own pockets first.
This maneuver is a deceitful way of pulling the wool over our eyes. This situation is a bit like defunding the police, but it will defund your future of survival.
Eric Johnson, Tulsa
