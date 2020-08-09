The racist All Lives Matter counter-slogan to the Black Lives Matter movement must be retired. Immediately.
First, the value of white lives is already normative. Our human rights are not violated on the basis of race.
Our lives are not in danger of the police brutality that killed George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. We do not face job or housing discrimination because of our skin color.
The value of Black lives is not a given amidst systemic racism. To recognize this as a white person is not to feel guilt, but to realize one’s privilege and use it in demanding justice.
This does not discredit the struggles that white people face; rather, that they do not face such struggles because of race.
Second, white people have long centered conversations about race on their emotions and experiences.
We do not have to make everything about us by inappropriately including ourselves at every turn.
This All Lives Matter nonsense exemplifies willful denial, white fragility and a bizarre need for validation despite our more than adequate representation in politics, business and media.
It is time to exit the spotlight and listen to Black people’s narratives and ideas. To say, "We hear you, we see you, and we are committed to practicing allyship."
Last, if you, as a white person, feel negatively targeted by BLM, imagine centuries of having been actually singled out for your race: a different water fountain, a different school, a different justice system.
