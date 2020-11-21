Letter to the Editor: End the Muslim ban

It’s time to end the ban on Muslim immigration.

When Donald Trump came into office in 2017, he imposed travel restrictions on people coming from certain Muslim countries.

That ban has hurt my family, and it should stop.

I am an American who converted to Islam in 2012. My husband of seven years lives in Norway with a Yemeni passport, and it has been nearly impossible to secure a visa for him to come to the US.

We’re moderate Muslims who want to live a normal life, just like anybody else.

Most people looking at us wouldn’t even know we are Muslims. We have a 6-year old daughter I am raising here in Tulsa.

I have to go overseas to meet him. With this pandemic, even that isn’t an option right now.

This ban is tearing up families, and my daughter needs her father.

America is a nation of immigrants, and I am glad to see that President-elect Joe Biden plans to end the ban by executive order.

Let’s hope that the order stands. I don’t think it’s too much to ask to for us to live together as a family.