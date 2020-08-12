I said goodbye to Ed, my dog of 13 years. Those who are not pet lovers would say, "He was just a dog." How wrong.
A pet becomes a member of the family. They give you unconditional love, only asking for your love in return.
As I watched him struggling to breathe, his eyes saying, "Help me, Mom, I'm struggling," I couldn't help but think about the millions of families across the country who have endured the emotional pain of not being able to say goodbye to their love one.
That kind of pain lingers in your heart forever.
My dog gave me laughter. He smothered me with kisses when I arrived home.
He snuggled up to me when I was sad.
Whether a pet or a human, the emotional pain is all the same.
For those who think a piece of cloth with strings across your face is not fashionable or politically correct, then shame on you!
Shame on you for not caring about your family members, the people around you or even your pet.
My thanks to Dr. Mark Appelbaum of Appelbaum Animal Clinic for the extraordinary means he took to save my dog and for the compassion he and his staff gave us.
This I know, a simple act of wearing a mask to save someone's life is the best act of love a person can share.
Jacqueline Brown, Tulsa
