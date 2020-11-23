 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Embracing friends and family traditions

Letter to the Editor: Embracing friends and family traditions

{{featured_button_text}}

I am thankful for my pets (two dogs, a cat and a turtle), my friends and family.

I am thankful that I still get to play with my friend, Aubrey, and that no one in my family has gotten sick. I am glad that my family is still doing Thanksgiving and Christmas together at my grandma's house (an old tradition).

I am thankful for our teachers and that they are continuing to teach us. I am thankful for all my toys. 

Corban Burgess, 10, Lanier Elementary

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News