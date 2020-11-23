Letter to the Editor: Embracing friends and family traditions

I am thankful for my pets (two dogs, a cat and a turtle), my friends and family.
I am thankful that I still get to play with my friend, Aubrey, and that no one in my family has gotten sick. I am glad that my family is still doing Thanksgiving and Christmas together at my grandma's house (an old tradition).
I am thankful for our teachers and that they are continuing to teach us. I am thankful for all my toys.
Corban Burgess, 10, Lanier Elementary
