Letter to the editor: Electoral College means my vote doesn't count

Tom Payne ("Single issue," Oct. 4) essentially has said that if we don’t vote for the Democrat opponent of “the dictatorship” we will “enhance the chances for the survival of "the dictatorship.”

I agree with the overall sentiment of his letter, but in Oklahoma in 2020 due to the constraints of the Electoral College you can vote for anyone — or no one — for president, and the state will elect Donald Trump and all the state’s electoral votes will go to him.

Oh, I will vote, but in Oklahoma, though I will see that vote in the popular vote total, my vote for President will not count.

It is what it is.

Susan Davis, Tulsa

