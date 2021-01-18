Letter to the Editor: Elections are forever changed

In a Jan. 5 opinion piece, Sen. James Lankford says that questions still persist after all the audits, recounts and lawsuits ("Oklahomans and the nation deserve confidence in the election results").

He proposes an elector commission "loosely modeled" after the electoral commission of 1877 following the 1876 election of President Rutherford B. Hayes.

This commission would have 10 days to "…investigate the claims…and provide their findings to the states…" by Jan. 20.

Lankford had forgotten, or chose to ignore, that the 1877 inauguration was scheduled for March 3. Only after 1937 were inaugurations moved to January.

A commission may have worked 144 years ago, but in 2021 such a commission couldn't even set ground rules in 10 days.

Given our current political climate, does anyone believe that the results of this hastily convened commission would have quelled the concerns of those millions of Americans? Of course not.