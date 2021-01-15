Letter to the Editor: Election fraud already investigated by Trump commission

Do any of the President Donald Trump supporters remember in 2016 when he was elected to office that one of the first orders of business was to select a group of Republicans to form a committee to review the many election offices across the country to determine if voter fraud existed in the system?

After a year of reviewing the different states, the committee made its report to Trump stating that they found no widespread election fraud throughout the nation.

Wouldn't that imply the members thought that their report was reasonably correct?

Therefore, explain why in the 2020 election Trump suddenly declares that all of the states that voted against him were fraudulent, without providing any verification.

Logic tells us that this would be extremely unusual for state Republican voters to vote for their own Republican congressional delegation, but vote against the Republican president.

Does it make sense to anyone?

