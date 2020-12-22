Letter to the Editor: Elected leaders need to remember oath of office

Besides the fact Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter thinks it is in his job description to tell other states how to hold their elections, Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin seem to have forgotten the oath that they took to accept their positions.

The U.S. House of Representatives oath reads in part: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic...."

All evidence that President Donald Trump's loss was caused by fraud is only hearsay; no actual evidence has been presented in any court.

I think that it is time for all presentations that undermine our democratic form of government to stop, now.

Frank Graves, Tulsa

