Letter to the Editor: Early College High School gives less privileged students a head start

Growing up in a household with parents who attended college and then paid for the majority of my higher education, I never realized I was privileged.

We certainly weren't wealthy, but as I worked part time to supplement my college costs and maintained good grades, I was able to take for granted that I would be supported by my parents.

For students not lucky enough to be born into this life of privilege, the Early College High School partnership between Tulsa Community College and Tulsa Public Schools can give them a free head start toward a college degree.

In my view, it is not only an investment in students' futures but may also constitute a repayment for what their families have lost in the past.

In our community's history, many Native American and African American families were denied the right to build generational wealth as their land, businesses and savings were stolen or destroyed.

Since our community has never paid reparations to these families, possibly programs such as Early College High School can help in some small sense to begin a type of repayment to the descendants of those early Tulsans.