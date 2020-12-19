Letter to the Editor: Dr. Lance Frye needs to stand up to governor in role as state's top health official

It's obvious to many Oklahomans Gov. Kevin Stitt has stepped down from doing anything relevant to combat record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

It's time for the Oklahoma State Department of Health director to step in, step up and take charge.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force gave the green light to state and local public health officials to "take all measures" necessary in informing the public that a five-alarm fire is raging out of control in our hospitals, towns and cities.

Averaging 2,500 cases a day, 200,000-plus cumulative cases and, sadly, almost 2,000 lives lost, it's time to act.

Unfortunately, Health Department Director Dr. Lance Frye continues dancing around the idea of asking for a mask mandate from our governor.

Frye was asked if a statewide mandate was needed. With his hands in the air, he said he had "no authority" but only to recommend it.

If Frye has no such authority, then why does he continue to stay in his appointed position?

As our very top statewide public health official, he has the responsibility and duty to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Oklahomans.