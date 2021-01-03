Letter to the Editor: Dr. Keith Ballard belongs on the Mount Rushmore of educators

The Dec.23 article by reporter Andrea Eger' concerning Dr. Keith Ballard was one that both brought attention to a champion of public education and also to a terrible disease ("Former Tulsa superintendent summoning courage in face of fresh ALS diagnosis").

Dr. Ballard's contributions to public education in Oklahoma were expertly recognized by Jenks Superintendent Stacey Butterfield.

He will always be regarded as securing a place on the Mount Rushmore of educators in our state and many of us who knew him will always hold him in high esteem.

I first met Dr. Ballard in 1984 while he was superintendent at Oologah. I was coaching basketball and our team was participating in the Oologah tournament.

He went out of his way to be a gracious host and always make sure I enjoyed the cinnamon rolls in the hospitality room.

On April 15, 2000, while serving as superintendent, our school experienced a devastating school fire. The first person I called was Keith Ballard.