Letter to the Editor: Dr. Keith Ballard belongs on the Mount Rushmore of educators

The Dec.23 article by reporter Andrea Eger' concerning Dr. Keith Ballard was one that both brought attention to a champion of public education and also to a terrible disease ("Former Tulsa superintendent summoning courage in face of fresh ALS diagnosis").
Dr. Ballard's contributions to public education in Oklahoma were expertly recognized by Jenks Superintendent Stacey Butterfield.
He will always be regarded as securing a place on the Mount Rushmore of educators in our state and many of us who knew him will always hold him in high esteem.
I first met Dr. Ballard in 1984 while he was superintendent at Oologah. I was coaching basketball and our team was participating in the Oologah tournament.
He went out of his way to be a gracious host and always make sure I enjoyed the cinnamon rolls in the hospitality room.
On April 15, 2000, while serving as superintendent, our school experienced a devastating school fire. The first person I called was Keith Ballard.
I knew his experience dealing with the tornado that ravaged Oologah school would be invaluable to me. I called him many times in the next few weeks, and he always provided noteworthy guidance, without hesitation.
Keith Ballard is the real deal. He is always friendly, cordial and makes you feel that seeing you is the best part of his day.
It didn't matter if it was at an educational event or passing each other in the Tulsa Run, he always was the same: A genuine human being I am lucky to have crossed paths with, and so are many other people.
Thanks, Keith.
Editor's Note: Tom Linihan is the former Adair Public Schools superintendent and former board president of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
