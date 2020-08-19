The events surrounding the publicity tour in Oklahoma by Dr. Deborah Birx bear closer scrutiny ("White House COVID coordinator emphasizes face coverings, social distancing during Tulsa meeting," Aug. 17).
If the story had a title, it would be "Ripley's Believe It or Not."
Her mission, ostensibly, was to provide more information and discussion regarding COVID-19. But, as the Tulsa World story explains, the Tulsa County Health Department Director, Dr. Bruce Dart, who has been directing all efforts in Tulsa, was specifically excluded from the meeting of officials.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum expressly asked for Dart to be seated with the others for the round table discussion.
But the mayor was told "the meeting was full."
Under these circumstances, a forceful mayor would have demanded that Dart be included. There is too much at stake and people are dying.
There is no mystery, of course.
All those on the president's team stubbornly refuse to mandate masks.
Fearful that Dart would disagree with them, they simply chose to bar him from that meeting.
So much for an opportunity to exchange real life stories and actually consider patient care in Oklahoma.
An important medical analysis may have been completely missed because of these political games.
That is, after all, how some important break-through medical discoveries have occurred.
Instead, it was more political double talk of no importance or value.
